Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business team working with digital finance marketing chart, Future technology innovation interface icons, Business digital technology transformation marketing concept.
Formats
5472 × 3104 pixels • 18.2 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 567 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 284 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG