Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business team working with digital finance marketing chart, Future technology innovation interface icons, Business digital technology transformation marketing concept.
Businesswoman using a laptop with calculator at office on digital interface. innovation, icon and media information on network connection.
hand of a young woman holding working on laptop computer. Placed on wooden desk
Business teamwork or business partners working on digital laptop at the modern office desk. Global Strategy Virtual Icon. Innovation Graphs Interfaces. Workplace strategy concept, image blurred.
MOSCOW - FEB 28: Company representative explains operation of portable modular defectoscope to visitor of exhibition ExpoCoating 2012 in Olimpyisky Sport Complex, Feb 28, Moscow, Russia.
Business teamwork or business partners discussing documents and meeting at the office desk. Global Strategy Virtual Icon.Innovation Graphs Interfaces. Workplace strategy concept.
Business teamwork or business partners discussing documents and meeting at the modern office desk. Global Strategy Virtual Icon. Innovation Graphs Interfaces. Workplace strategy concept.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129013830

Item ID: 2129013830

Business team working with digital finance marketing chart, Future technology innovation interface icons, Business digital technology transformation marketing concept.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3104 pixels • 18.2 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 567 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 284 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SOMKID THONGDEE

SOMKID THONGDEE