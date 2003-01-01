Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The business team brainstorm on financial data and report graphs. Teamwork concept in meeting to discuss growth project strategy success statistics with documentation and digital tablet.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138324473

Item ID: 2138324473

The business team brainstorm on financial data and report graphs. Teamwork concept in meeting to discuss growth project strategy success statistics with documentation and digital tablet.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SaiArLawKa2

SaiArLawKa2