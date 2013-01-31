Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service in broaden view .
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4667 × 2160 pixels • 15.6 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 463 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 232 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG