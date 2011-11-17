Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service in broaden view .
Asian women public relations or customer service with a hearing aid At her desk looking at the camera And smile
closeup of confident business woman
Handsome businessman is talking on the phone with his customer. He is standing and smiling. His ideas were approved. His female assistant is looking at the blueprint happily
Cheerful young woman sit at table and smile to her boss. She look at him. Guy is sexually excited. He touches her face.
business people group have meeting and working in modern bright office indoor
Two attractive Chinese business women at office building
Technical support operators with headsets at workplace

See more

1144967912

See more

1144967912

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130889253

Item ID: 2130889253

Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service in broaden view .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5568 × 2160 pixels • 18.6 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 388 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 194 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio