Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service in broaden view .
Business asian woman working at home and see information from laptop. Business, finance and technology concept.
The Asian woman doctor whom there is outdoors
Young Asian woman has a phone call discussion in an office.
Young female manager
Young woman working in office
Window reflection of business woman in meeting room
upset woman in white blouse sitting at table and putting hands forehead in kitchen, grieving disorder concept

See more

1313492156

See more

1313492156

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130889181

Item ID: 2130889181

Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service in broaden view .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4674 × 2160 pixels • 15.6 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 462 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 231 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio