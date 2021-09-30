Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085793825
Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service in broaden view .
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agentassistantbusinessbusinesswomancallcall centercentercentrechatcomputerconferencecontactconversationcustomercustomer servicecustomer supportdeskemployeefemalehappyheadsethelphotlinemeetingofficeoperatoroperator servicephonereceptionistrepresentativesecretaryservicesmilingstaffsupportsupport centerteamtechnologytelephonetelesalestrainingvideovideoconferencevirtualwebwomanyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist