Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business people wearing headset working actively in office . Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service on telephone video conference call.
Diverse office workers wear headset with microphone browsing work on pc in coworking space, millennial male call center agent in glasses busy with computer consult client or customer online
Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service on telephone video conference call.
Customer service executive working at office. Colleagues working in a call center. Beautiful business people in headsets are using computers and smiling while working in office.
Employees with female African American leader working on online project together, using laptop, mentor, coach giving instructions, talking about business strategy with interns, subordinates
young kazakh coworkers in headsets using laptops at workplace
Friendly young female technical support dispatcher with a headset working in a call center on a hotline, talking on the phone. Portrait of an attractive customer care representative
young man in headset looking at camera while working with female colleague in call center

See more

1273103509

See more

1273103509

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130889337

Item ID: 2130889337

Business people wearing headset working actively in office . Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service on telephone video conference call.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio