Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business people proficiently discuss work project while sitting in circle . Corporate business team collaboration concept .
Marketing Team Analysis Data Planning Concept
Raising Hand To Ask Questions In Training Video Conference
Digital composite of panels with websites(blue) couple looking for it and fingering.
African-American in a blue suit tells colleagues about a new project using a white board with graphs and statistics.
Indian Couple Planning Trip Concept
Black woman researcher carrying out scientific research in equipped lab. Multiethnic team examining virus evolution using high tech for scientific research of treatment development against covid19

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132510923

Item ID: 2132510923

Business people proficiently discuss work project while sitting in circle . Corporate business team collaboration concept .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3024 × 2017 pixels • 10.1 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio