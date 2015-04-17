Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business people meeting to analyze and discuss and brainstorm data, charts, reports showing investment results and financial profits in the office. financial advisor Teamwork and Accounting Concepts
Discussion of business teamwork together, business making conversation with partner presentation project at meeting working and analyzing, Idea presentation and strategy plan of investment.
Business Executives meeting work with sales performance data in a office.
Employer or HR department welcomes new employees, Shaking hands with congratulations or achieving business and income success, Hand shake concept.
Female hand during explanation of electronic data in touchpad to her colleague
Confident insurance agent broker man holding document and present pointing showing an insurance policy contract form to client Business Communication Connection Concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129274629

Item ID: 2129274629

Business people meeting to analyze and discuss and brainstorm data, charts, reports showing investment results and financial profits in the office. financial advisor Teamwork and Accounting Concepts

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3572 pixels • 20 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 595 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 298 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CrizzyStudio

CrizzyStudio