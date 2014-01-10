Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Guy using vr glasses
In Development Laboratory: Engineers Look at Robotics Exoskeleton Prototype Presentation with Person Testing it, Holding Heavy Carboard Box. Designing Wearable Exosuit to Help Warehouse Workers
Pretty young businesswoman sitting at desk with diagrams and statistics
Guy using vr glasses
Pretty young businesswoman sitting at desk with diagrams and statistics
Guy using vr glasses
Solve block earn profit. Blockchain technology. Future digital money. Investment crypto currency. Man interact virtual display business graphics. Create crypto currency wallet. Mining crypto currency.

See more

1205832958

See more

1205832958

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132511079

Item ID: 2132511079

Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio