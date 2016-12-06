Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .
Group of business colleagues trying to find new tech approaches to solve problems at research and development department. Fintech hologram icons over Singapore background.
Social Networking Global Communications Technology Connection Concept
Friendly people. Creative young designers standing together in front of a futuristic device and thoughtfully looking at the transparent screen
Group of business colleagues as a part of multinational corporate team working on project to protect clients information at cybersecurity compliance division. IT lock icons over Singapore
Two young attractive businesswoman in suits thinking about career opportunities at cybersecurity compliance to protect clients confidential information. IT lock icons over Kuala Lumpur
Portrait of happy cheerful preteen boy with laser pistol posing in laser tag labyrinth
baby with Pediatrician

See more

205211611

See more

205211611

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132510919

Item ID: 2132510919

Business people in corporate staff meeting with envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio