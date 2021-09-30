Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090615260
business negotiation, image of business man and business woman signing each other, both happy with his work, they enjoy his colleague, business communication concept.
L
By LifephotoN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accountingagreementapplicantapplicationbusinessbusinessmancandidatecareerceocommunicationcompanycontractcorporatecurriculumcvdeskdocumentemployeeemployeremploymentexecutivehiringhrinternshipinterviewinterviewerjobjob applicationjob interviewjoblesslaptopmanagerofficepeoplepersonalpositionprofessionalprofilequestionrecruitrecruitmentrequirementresourcesresumereviewsearchsupportvacancyworkworker
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist