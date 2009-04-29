Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
business meeting interrupted by a phone call - See similar images of this "Business People" series in my portfolio
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2000 × 2048 pixels • 6.7 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
977 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
489 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.