Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
business man jumping with his business team formed of young businessmen and businesswomen standing over a white background with reflections
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
4724 × 2835 pixels • 15.7 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.