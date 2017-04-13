Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business man holding tablet and showing holographic graphs and stock market statistics gain profits. Concept of growth planning and business strategy. Display of good economy form digital screen
The businessman hand sits at their desks and calculates financial graphs showing the results of their investments planning the process of successful business growth.
The businessman hand sits at their desks and calculates financial graphs showing the results of their investments planning the process of successful business growth.
Business women reviewing data in financial charts and graphs. Accounting
Concept of young business working at his coffee shop and using laptop, holding smartphone in hand discussing the charts and graphs showing the results of their successful teamwork.
People buy medicines through the Internet. online pharmacy concept with home delivery. Increase in the price of health insurance.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130236888

Item ID: 2130236888

Business man holding tablet and showing holographic graphs and stock market statistics gain profits. Concept of growth planning and business strategy. Display of good economy form digital screen

Formats

  • 5568 × 3016 pixels • 18.6 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 542 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 271 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zoomik

Zoomik