Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business man holding a smartphone in his hands, send sms, online work, office worker, boss, office work, dress code, reading documents in smartphone applications.
businessman using a phone beside window of modern office
boy with headphones, phone and tablet walks in the city and park
Caucasian businessman outside office using mobile phone on a office block background. Copy space
Portrait of young businessman with beard standing in front of office block. He is eating candy bar. Outdoor photo.
Portrait of masculine man 30s eyeglasses walking outdoor through autumn park
Side view of serious business man in eyeglasses and coat smoking cigarette outdoors
No by Young Man Rejecting while Standing Outdoor

See more

1451421260

See more

1451421260

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125904471

Item ID: 2125904471

Business man holding a smartphone in his hands, send sms, online work, office worker, boss, office work, dress code, reading documents in smartphone applications.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maliutina Anna

Maliutina Anna