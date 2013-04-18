Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business man hands hold documents with financial statistic stock photo,discussion and analysis data the charts and graphs,Financial business man calculating corporate income tax data Finance concept.
Formats
6674 × 4449 pixels • 22.2 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG