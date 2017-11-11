Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business innovations concept. Young female entrepreneur touching virtual screen on light grey studio background, mockup for design. Intelligent office manager interacting with imaginary display
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6516 × 4396 pixels • 21.7 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 675 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG