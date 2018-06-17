Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business handshake for the teamwork of business merger and acquisition, successful negotiate, hand shake, two businessman shake hand with a partner to celebration partnership and business deal concept
Edit
Artist determinant start up drawing new picture with tablet on workspace and soft flare filter and cross process filter
Business Team working planning with colleague in office. teamwork diversity and Audit concept
Close up shot of businesswoman hand typing and working on desktop computer on the office desk. Business communication and workplace concept.
Professional confectioner working making and decorating delicious sweets. Close up shot.
Business people discussing the charts and graphs showing the results of their successful teamwork
businesswoman hand using smart phone,mobile p payments online shopping,omni channel,digital tablet docking keyboard computer at office in sun light
Woman office manager in white shirt sitting to a table with computer, left hand on white keyboard closeup, no face. Female manicured nails holding a pencil, concept of office work

See more

1857877267

See more

1857877267

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2113366004

Item ID: 2113366004

Business handshake for the teamwork of business merger and acquisition, successful negotiate, hand shake, two businessman shake hand with a partner to celebration partnership and business deal concept

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

David Gyung

David Gyung