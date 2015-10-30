Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business goal success concept. rises up stairs to goal and achieve successful business. Initiation for planning to reach target. Darts target aim icon on wooden cubes with grey background. Copy space
Formats
5916 × 3160 pixels • 19.7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 534 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 267 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG