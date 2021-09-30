Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089691512

Business finance concept. Coins isolated on white. Jewish charity concept. Tzedakah, translated like charity. A photo of money, heap of euro coins and a small green sprout growing from the coins

L

By La corneja artesana

Asset data

Popularity

Low

Usage

Not used yet

First look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

Related keywords

Categories: Backgrounds/TexturesBusiness/Finance

Similar images

See all

More from this artist

See all
All categories
Abstract
Animals/Wildlife
Backgrounds/Textures
Beauty/Fashion
Buildings/Landmarks
Business/Finance
Celebrities
Editorial
Education
Food and Drink
Healthcare/Medical
Holidays
Illustrations/Clip-Art
Industrial
Interiors
Miscellaneous
Nature
Objects
Parks/Outdoor
People
Religion
Science
Signs/Symbols
Sports/Recreation
Technology
The Arts
Transportation
Vectors
Vintage