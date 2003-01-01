Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business developer hand using board framework on virtual modern computer showing innovation Agile software development lean project management tool fast changes concept.Document Management System DMS.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134409841

Item ID: 2134409841

Business developer hand using board framework on virtual modern computer showing innovation Agile software development lean project management tool fast changes concept.Document Management System DMS.

Formats

  • 5388 × 2272 pixels • 18 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 422 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 211 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zoomik

Zoomik