Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Business developer hand using board framework on virtual modern computer showing innovation Agile software development lean project management tool fast changes concept.Document Management System DMS.
Hand symbol
Cloud Connected Network
Happy cheerful smiley fingers looking at cloud computing with technology icons
Hand touch interface technology concept
thai currency symbol baht in bubble on hand concept
hand pressing modern social buttons
Happy cheerful smiley fingers looking at cloud computing with technology icons

See more

230893903

See more

230893903

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130236696

Item ID: 2130236696

Business developer hand using board framework on virtual modern computer showing innovation Agile software development lean project management tool fast changes concept.Document Management System DMS.

Formats

  • 8000 × 3712 pixels • 26.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 464 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 232 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zoomik

Zoomik