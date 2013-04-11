Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Business company employee in remote conference videocall with executive board talking about financial partnerships. Department team leader in digital meeting with coworkers discussing about project
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5530 × 3687 pixels • 18.4 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG