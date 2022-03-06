Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
BURSA, TURKEY - MARCH 6, 2022: Cumalikizik Village in Bursa, Turkey. 700 years old Ottoman village. The village accepted as Unesco world heritage site.
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, AUGUST 21, 2016: View of old Nyhavn port in the central Copenhagen, Denmark.
Gwangyang, South Korea, March 23, 2018, Many people are seeing a lot of plum blossoms at the Gwangyang Plum Festival on the Seomjin riverside in the south area of Korea.
Gyeonggi-do Yongin South Korea - April 4, 2018 : Yongin MBC Dramia(Yongin Daejanggeum Park) is the studio that making a South Korea Series.
Antigua / Guatemala - 09/13/2014: Historic Street Scenery of World Heritage City
Paraty, Old city street view, Brazil, South America, 02/13/2013
YANGSHUO, CHINA - MAY 01, 2015: One of the main shopping streets of Yangshuo. Yangshuo is a popular tourist county and city near Guilin Guangxi.
BURSA, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 01, 2019 : The historic village of Cumalikizik is famous for its stone pavements and wooden houses. It has a history of about 700 years.

See more

1513126523

See more

1513126523

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134877577

Item ID: 2134877577

BURSA, TURKEY - MARCH 6, 2022: Cumalikizik Village in Bursa, Turkey. 700 years old Ottoman village. The village accepted as Unesco world heritage site.

Important information

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Resul Muslu

Resul Muslu