Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BURSA, TURKEY - MARCH 6, 2022: Cumalikizik Village in Bursa, Turkey. 700 years old Ottoman village. The village accepted as Unesco world heritage site.
Formats
4912 × 6579 pixels • 16.4 × 21.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
747 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
374 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG