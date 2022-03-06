Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
BURSA, TURKEY - MARCH 6, 2022: Cumalikizik Village in Bursa, Turkey. 700 years old Ottoman village. The village accepted as Unesco world heritage site.
Stamba Hotel: eco-style in the center of Tbilisi. Modern courtyard with beautiful views, alley with a wooden structure. Trees on the background of a brick building.
Modern Dutch buildings at Rotterdam
Hat Yai, Thailand - 1st May 2018 : A view of Hat Yai Junction Railway Station in Hat Yai city center, one of a busiest railway station in Thailand.
Urban residential infrastructure without people - children's playground next to a condominium. Swing, slide, stairs, multistory building. A place for children to play.
Gokarna Karnataka India 10-30-2017 Unknown people walking and holding bamboos in main street of Gokarna in the morning
Cankiri city slums with chickens in a blue cage
Burano isalnd near Venice in Italy and vivid color painted houses and a pedestrian old bridge

See more

1359430325

See more

1359430325

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134877575

Item ID: 2134877575

BURSA, TURKEY - MARCH 6, 2022: Cumalikizik Village in Bursa, Turkey. 700 years old Ottoman village. The village accepted as Unesco world heritage site.

Important information

Formats

  • 4912 × 6579 pixels • 16.4 × 21.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 747 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 374 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Resul Muslu

Resul Muslu