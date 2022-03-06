Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
BURSA, TURKEY - MARCH 6, 2022: Cumalikizik Village in Bursa, Turkey. 700 years old Ottoman village. The village accepted as Unesco world heritage site.
Venice / Veneto / Italy - June 24, 2019: Gondolier with his gondola paddles in a city canal, Sestiere di Castello. Gondoliers with their gondola sailing with tourists along the canals of the city.
MOSTAR, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - AUGUST 5 , 2015 : Street in the old town of Mostar with unidentified tourists, the city with a famous old bridge , Bosnia and Herzegovina
Small Canal in Venice. Italy. Watercolor
French street in the old town in Nice
Venice, Italy - 21 May 2017 : View of people and building in Venice near Rialto Bridge.
Narrow medieval street in the old Riga city, Latvia. In 2014, Riga is the European capital of culture
PIRAN, SLOVENIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Buidlings of old town on 18th September 2016 in Piran, Slovenia.

See more

1183132642

See more

1183132642

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134877573

Item ID: 2134877573

BURSA, TURKEY - MARCH 6, 2022: Cumalikizik Village in Bursa, Turkey. 700 years old Ottoman village. The village accepted as Unesco world heritage site.

Important information

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Resul Muslu

Resul Muslu