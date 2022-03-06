Images

Image
BURSA, TURKEY - MARCH 6, 2022: Cumalikizik Village in Bursa, Turkey. 700 years old Ottoman village. The village accepted as Unesco world heritage site.
Leon / Nicaragua - January 2016: market stalls selling local products in Central Park, Leon, Nicaragua.
Morigaon, Assam, India – July 17, 2020: Flood-affected families are taking shelter in temporary accommodations on the road in Morigaon District of Assam.
Riga / Latvia - 01 December 2019: Christmas market in the old town in Riga, Latvia
Zakopane, Poland - February 22, 2019. A crowd of people is walking along Krupowki street on an winter day. Krupowki street is the main city promenade in Zakopane.The street is filled with souvenir.
LABADEE, HAITI - MAY 01, 2018: Handcrafted Haitian souvenirs and painting at sunny day on beach at island Labadee in Haiti
July 15, 2017, Discovery bay, Hong Kong, People doing exercise at the beach party on summer vacation
Washington DC, USA - July 3, 2017: People sitting on benches in sculpture garden of National Gallery of Art in summer on National Mall

Item ID: 2134877563

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Resul Muslu

Resul Muslu