Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Burning firewood in the furnace of a rustic stove of a country house. The concept of a warm family hearth. Wood-burning heating in a crisis without gas.
Formats
2953 × 1965 pixels • 9.8 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG