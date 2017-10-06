Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
BURKINA FASO - AUGUST 13: Girl posing Senoufo, the Senoufo are an ethnic group that works as a community, all working together for the common good, August 13, 2009 in Country Senoufo, Burkina Faso
