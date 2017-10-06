Images

BURKINA FASO - AUGUST 13: Girl posing Senoufo, the Senoufo are an ethnic group that works as a community, all working together for the common good, August 13, 2009 in Country Senoufo, Burkina Faso
Stock Photo ID: 41958796

BURKINA FASO - AUGUST 13: Girl posing Senoufo, the Senoufo are an ethnic group that works as a community, all working together for the common good, August 13, 2009 in Country Senoufo, Burkina Faso

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

H

Hector Conesa