Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BURKINA FASO - AUGUST 10: African girl, the gouronsi are a tribe living in Burkina Faso, near the border with Ghana, its capital is Tiebele, August 10, 2009 at Tiebele, Burkina Faso
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

41685640

Stock Photo ID: 41685640

BURKINA FASO - AUGUST 10: African girl, the gouronsi are a tribe living in Burkina Faso, near the border with Ghana, its capital is Tiebele, August 10, 2009 at Tiebele, Burkina Faso

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

H

Hector Conesa