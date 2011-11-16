Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bunch of grapes with a grape leaf isolated on a white background. Berries. Fruits. Design element for wine or juice labels, viticulture and winemaking
Edit
Cluster of white grapes with leaves on a white background
Grapes isolated on white background with clipping path
vine on a white background
Fresh ripe juicy grapes on white background
Fresh grapes with leaves
green grapes isolated on white
fresh grape fruit with green leaves isolated on white background

See more

37627459

See more

37627459

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133147973

Item ID: 2133147973

Bunch of grapes with a grape leaf isolated on a white background. Berries. Fruits. Design element for wine or juice labels, viticulture and winemaking

Formats

  • 3919 × 5619 pixels • 13.1 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 697 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 349 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

photofriend