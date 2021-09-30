Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090778019
A bunch of field herbs for relaxation exercises, yoga, aromatherapy. Female hands hold a twist with herbs for fumigation while meditating outdoors. Close-up. Copy space
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanaromaaromatherapybohobrownbunchbundlecardcedarceremonialceremonycleansingculturedrieddryesotericflowersfragrantgirlhandshealingherbherbsincenseisolatedjosslavenderleafleavesmademedicinalmeditationnaturalnatureplantpurificationritualrosessacredsageselfshamansmokesmokedsticktraditionalwhitewhite sagewrapped
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist