Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094347413
A bunch of dark blue grapes. Isolated. Water droplets on berries
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturealcoholautumnbackgroundberriesberryblackbluebunchbunch of grapesclusterdarkdeliciousdessertdropdropleteatingfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgrapegrapesharvesthealthyingredientisolatedjuicejuicynaturenoirobjectorganicpinotplantpurpleripesummersweetvegetarianvinevineyardvitaminsviticulturewaterwater dropswetwhitewinery
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist