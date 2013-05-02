Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The bumblebee. Blooming spring flowers. Beautiful flowering flowers of lilac tree. The spring concept. The branches of lilac on a tree in a garden.
Formats
2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG