Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089263157
Bullfinch sits on a tree branch and eats seeds. Late autumn. November 2021.
Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, 242500
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableanimalautumnbeakbeautifulbeautybirdbird watchingbirdwatchingblue skyblurred backgroundbranchbullfinchcloseupcutedayeyefaunafeatherfoodleaflookingnatural lightingnatureno peopleornithologyoutdooroutdoorsoutsideplantplumagerussiaseedseedsselective focusshallow depth of fieldskysoft focussunlightsunnysunshinetreetrunkwatchingwildernesswildlifewingwings
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist