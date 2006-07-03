Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
bullet service soldier white danger attack life bone trip point head kill metallic flaming slide skin sunrise single gold debate corpse metal scare army tug combat yellow shot body firearm fright worr
Photo Formats
2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG