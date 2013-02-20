Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Built in 1696 from wood, the religious complex consists of a belfry and the Catholic church of St. Dorothy in the village of Winna-Poświętna in Podlasie, Poland.
Houses with snow fall british
Kinelahta, Russia, chapel of Ioann Predtechi
Old mill building in summer
An ancient wooden building to a modern multi-storey houses in the background
VIIMSI / ESTONIA - OCTOBER 2015: Old traditional Estonian fisherman house in Viimsi open-air museum, Estonia
church tower in old town Mayen
Taltsy, Russia, February 2020 Wooden fortress "in the Irkutsk architectural and ethnographic Museum "Taltsy" in winter

See more

1714120546

See more

1714120546

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133458163

Item ID: 2133458163

Built in 1696 from wood, the religious complex consists of a belfry and the Catholic church of St. Dorothy in the village of Winna-Poświętna in Podlasie, Poland.

Formats

  • 6061 × 4090 pixels • 20.2 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 675 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jacek Sakowicz

Jacek Sakowicz