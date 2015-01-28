Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Buildings with windows and doors in the quaint little French hilltop village of Saint-Paul de Vence, Southern France, Alpes Maritimes, next to the Mediterranean sea - A Heritage Site
Photo Formats
2916 × 4374 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.