Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Buildings of Bolgar historical and archaeological complex. From left to right: Eastern Mausoleum, Cathedral Mosque, Assumption Church. Background: building of Quran Museum. Shot in Bolgar, Russia
Formats
5100 × 3400 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG