Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
building, construction and profession concept - little boy in protective helmet and safety vest with ruler over children's room at home background
Male builder in yellow helmet isolated on white
Young man assembling wood pallet
Boy in safety helmet and high visibility jacket plays indoors. Schoolchild building house with plastic construction bricks. Safety education for small children. Playful work experience for young kids.
asian boy playing toy, little engineer concept
beautiful woman with yellow helmet is working in her loft
Woman with toolkit in workshop
Girl playing in the Builder builds a set of cubes house. In the background on the easel fixed drawing of a house

See more

186970133

See more

186970133

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127873500

Item ID: 2127873500

building, construction and profession concept - little boy in protective helmet and safety vest with ruler over children's room at home background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8512 × 4086 pixels • 28.4 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 480 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 240 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions