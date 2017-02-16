Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
building, carpentry and profession concept - happy smiling little boy in protective helmet, gloves and safety vest with wooden boards over white background
craftswoman holding a huge hammer
profession, construction and building - male worker or builder in helmet with boards over white background
Man carrying planks over shoulder
Construction worker.
Man carrying parquet flooring
Young handsome contractor in yellow uniform. Isolated over white background
Roofer holding stack of tiles

See more

93560815

See more

93560815

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127873566

Item ID: 2127873566

building, carpentry and profession concept - happy smiling little boy in protective helmet, gloves and safety vest with wooden boards over white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4657 × 5258 pixels • 15.5 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 886 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 443 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions