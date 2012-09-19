Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bugs are mating on the grass. The father pucung or bok bok cong (Latin: Dysdercus cingulatus) is a species of true ladybug in the family Pyrrhocoridae.
Formats
3000 × 4000 pixels • 10 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG