Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BUENOS AIRES - FEB 14:Landmark corner of Caminito Street in La Boca. The street is a major tourist attraction & the area is filled with colorfully painted buildings - February14, 2009 in Buenos Aires.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

52988275

Stock Photo ID: 52988275

BUENOS AIRES - FEB 14:Landmark corner of Caminito Street in La Boca. The street is a major tourist attraction & the area is filled with colorfully painted buildings - February14, 2009 in Buenos Aires.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1956 × 2669 pixels • 6.5 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 733 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 367 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

N

Neale Cousland