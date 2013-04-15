Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Buddha bowl, Grilled chicken breast, halloumi, pineapple, avocado, green rocket salad, lime and olive oil. healthy and balanced food. banner, menu recipe place for text, top view.
Formats
5760 × 3330 pixels • 19.2 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 578 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 289 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG