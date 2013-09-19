Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY APRIL 11: Hungarian American Football Teams, Ujpest Bulldogs vs Dunaujvaros Gorillaz on 11st April 2009 in Budapest, Hungary. Cheerleaders performing in the half time.
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.