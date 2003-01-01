Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bud flower of Gymnocalycium friedrichii LB 2178 or Gymnocalycium mihanovichii LB2178 in garden. green natural background cactus succulent plant ,selective focus
Formats
2952 × 2952 pixels • 9.8 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG