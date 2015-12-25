Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MAY 16: Romanian Alice Banica is playing during the second day of qualifications for the F1 Romanian Tennis Futures at "Dinu Pescariu Club" on May 16, 2010 in Bucharest, Romania.
Photo Formats
2942 × 2015 pixels • 9.8 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 685 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.