Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bucharest, Romania, 4 September 2021: Decorative fontain on the street near Palace of the Parliament or People's House (Casa Poporului) in Constitutiei Square (Piata Constitutiei) in a sunny day
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG