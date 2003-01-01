Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bubbles of air or oxygen in water or gel. Can also represent a molecule or oil particle in a transparent liquid. Round and blue floating bubbles similar to hyaluronic acid. Shallow depth of field.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134308189

Item ID: 2134308189

Bubbles of air or oxygen in water or gel. Can also represent a molecule or oil particle in a transparent liquid. Round and blue floating bubbles similar to hyaluronic acid. Shallow depth of field.

Formats

  • 5235 × 5011 pixels • 17.5 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 957 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 479 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dago Martinez

Dago Martinez